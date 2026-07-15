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Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Down 0.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Wickes Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wickes Group shares edged down 0.3% on Tuesday, trading between GBX 183 and GBX 186.40 after closing previously at GBX 187. Trading volume surged to 7.47 million shares, far above the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive: multiple firms recently reaffirmed or raised buy ratings, and the stock now carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” with an average target price of GBX 246.67.
  • On valuation and fundamentals, Wickes has a market cap of about £409.9 million and trades at a P/E of 11.37. Its debt-to-equity ratio is notably high at 551.57, while its quick ratio of 0.58 suggests limited short-term liquidity.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 183 and last traded at GBX 186.40. 7,465,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 2,189,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wickes Group from GBX 250 to GBX 265 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 278 price target on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 265 price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 246.67.

Read Our Latest Report on WIX

Wickes Group Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 210.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £409.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85.

About Wickes Group

(Get Free Report)

Wickes is one of the UK's best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have 228 stores across the UK, employing 7,400 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber. Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £27 billion UK Home Improvement market. Over the past few years Wickes has consistently outperformed the market, growing share and delivering a CAGR growth rate double that of the market. At Wickes, we have a clear purpose, which is to ‘help the nation feel house proud', and we do this by focusing on our three customer segments - Local Trade, Do-it-for-me and DIY retail.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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