William Blair Begins Coverage on Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA)

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Mama's Creations in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Mama's Creations from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama's Creations from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mama's Creations in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.83.

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Mama's Creations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAMA opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.63 million, a PE ratio of 124.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. Mama's Creations has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. Mama's Creations had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.21%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mama's Creations will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama's Creations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Mama's Creations in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama's Creations during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mama's Creations during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mama's Creations in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mama's Creations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company's stock.

About Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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