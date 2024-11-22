William Monroe Purchases 260,000 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE - Get Free Report) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,860,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,400. This represents a 5.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, William Monroe acquired 435,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $517,650.00.

Nine Energy Service Trading Up 15.1 %

Shares of NINE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. 2,004,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,095. The company has a market cap of $61.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Nine Energy Service during the second quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

