William Sheriff Purchases 50,000 Shares of enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Stock

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU - Get Free Report) Chairman William Sheriff bought 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 1,387,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,066,881.81. The trade was a 3.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

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enCore Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,753. enCore Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a current ratio of 11.08.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EU. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of enCore Energy from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Northland Securities set a $3.75 price objective on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of enCore Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, enCore Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Read Our Latest Report on EU

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,165,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of enCore Energy by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company's stock.

enCore Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting enCore Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chairman William M. Sheriff bought 75,000 shares total in two open-market purchases, signaling confidence in enCore Energy 's prospects and helping support sentiment around the stock. SEC insider filing

Chairman William M. Sheriff bought 75,000 shares total in two open-market purchases, signaling confidence in 's prospects and helping support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $3.75 price target, which suggests analysts still see meaningful upside versus recent trading levels.

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and $3.75 price target, which suggests analysts still see meaningful upside versus recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities updated its estimates in a mixed way: it raised Q3 2026 EPS slightly, but trimmed Q2 and Q4 estimates and lowered FY2026/FY2027 earnings forecasts overall. enCore Energy analyst coverage

Northland Securities updated its estimates in a mixed way: it raised Q3 2026 EPS slightly, but trimmed Q2 and Q4 estimates and lowered FY2026/FY2027 earnings forecasts overall. Neutral Sentiment: Northland’s revisions still point to expected losses over the next several quarters, so the stock’s move is being driven more by sentiment than by a major improvement in fundamentals.

Northland’s revisions still point to expected losses over the next several quarters, so the stock’s move is being driven more by sentiment than by a major improvement in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Northland cut its FY2026 EPS forecast to a larger loss, reflecting ongoing pressure on near-term profitability at enCore Energy.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Inc is a U.S.-based uranium exploration and development company focused on deploying in-situ recovery (ISR) technology to bring domestic uranium projects into production. The company's operations are centered on the Nichols Ranch ISR facility in Wyoming, which represents enCore's flagship asset and its nearest-term production opportunity. Through ISR methods, enCore seeks to extract uranium with lower environmental impact and capital requirements relative to conventional mining.

In addition to Nichols Ranch, enCore holds a diversified portfolio of uranium properties in the western United States, including the Roca Honda project in New Mexico and several ISR-amenable projects in the Texas and Oklahoma regions.

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