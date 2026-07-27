Williams Companies (WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5010 per share and revenue of $2.8413 billion for the quarter. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1%

WMB stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,993.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 767 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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