Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Willis Lease Finance to post earnings of $3.02 per share and revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.38 by ($1.86). Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 15.38%.The firm had revenue of $193.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million.

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Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $188.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $114.01 and a 12 month high of $217.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42.

Insider Activity

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 9,727 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $1,654,465.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 933,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $158,733,771.06. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.55, for a total value of $590,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,842,086.25. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 22,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,697 in the last three months. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,199 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation NASDAQ: WLFC is an independent global provider of aircraft engine leasing, trading and aftermarket services. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the United States, the company specializes in offering short- and long-term operating leases for jet engines and auxiliary power units. Through its broad engine portfolio, Willis Lease Finance supports a wide range of commercial aircraft across various operators, including major airlines, regional carriers and other leasing companies.

In addition to leasing solutions, Willis Lease Finance offers comprehensive engine trading and asset management services.

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