WillScot (WSC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect WillScot to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $585.3310 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $548.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.17 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect WillScot to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WillScot Stock Down 0.6%

WillScot stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. WillScot has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's dividend payout ratio is currently -73.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WillScot news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $111,896.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 414,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,732,409.28. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 155,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,113 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,730,347 shares of the company's stock worth $184,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in WillScot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,774,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,743,000 after purchasing an additional 80,713 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,522,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,951 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,247 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of WillScot by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,267,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WillScot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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