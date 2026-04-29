Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Winchester Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.98%.

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Winchester Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:WSBK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Winchester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Winchester Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Winchester Bancorp by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Winchester Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

Winchester Bancorp Company Profile

Winchester Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Winchester Bank, a community bank headquartered in Winchester, New Hampshire. Established in 1871, the company operates under a state charter and has a long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses across its regional footprint.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer lending, real-estate and construction financing, deposit accounts, cash management, and treasury services.

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