Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Wingstop logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wingstop has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 30 analysts, with an average 12-month price target of about $259.15.
  • Several firms recently cut their price targets or downgraded the stock, including Goldman Sachs, Guggenheim, Benchmark, and Bank of America, signaling some near-term caution despite the overall positive view.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings of $1.18 per share, beating expectations, while revenue grew 7.4% year over year; Wingstop also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, or $1.20 annually.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.1481.

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Wingstop from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wingstop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Wingstop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $264.00 to $234.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $138.12 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $116.35 and a twelve month high of $381.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $151.30 and its 200 day moving average is $194.08.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.82 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 15.77%.Wingstop's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Wingstop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,089 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $503,475,000 after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wingstop by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,405,894 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $335,292,000 after purchasing an additional 456,861 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,613 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $279,895,000 after buying an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 296.2% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 950,521 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $239,227,000 after buying an additional 710,621 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 798,616 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $123,761,000 after buying an additional 123,315 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wingstop Right Now?

Before you consider Wingstop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wingstop wasn't on the list.

While Wingstop currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines