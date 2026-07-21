Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Cut to Neutral at Brean Capital

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Brean Capital from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the bank's stock. Brean Capital's price target points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the company's previous close.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson set a $185.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.54.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $6.53 on Tuesday, hitting $157.13. 807,332 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,513. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day moving average is $155.48 and its 200 day moving average is $149.06.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.15. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $738.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, COO David A. Dykstra sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,425,546.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 179,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,759,324.20. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $492,014.88. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,723 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 527,152 shares of the bank's stock worth $84,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the bank's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the bank's stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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