Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the bank's stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.08.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $119.61 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,987,895.85. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,830,268 shares of the bank's stock valued at $254,297,000 after acquiring an additional 385,069 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,442,018 shares of the bank's stock worth $190,981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,042 shares of the bank's stock valued at $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,763 shares of the bank's stock valued at $141,944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 832,352 shares of the bank's stock valued at $116,379,000 after purchasing an additional 151,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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