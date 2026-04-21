Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's price target indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.08.

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Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.4%

WTFC opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $100.37 and a 12 month high of $162.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 19.48%.Wintrust Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $82,260.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,371,250.70. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,291 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.05, for a total transaction of $480,650.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,049 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,456.45. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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