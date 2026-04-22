Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the bank's stock. Barclays's price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.77.

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Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $150.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 48,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,919. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $106.82 and a 1 year high of $162.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total transaction of $365,253.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,130.08. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 314 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.43, for a total value of $45,665.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,152.21. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock worth $1,705,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,615 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,979 shares of the bank's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the bank's stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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