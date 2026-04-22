WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 1.2% - Still a Buy?

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WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ( NASDAQ:WCLD Get Free Report ) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 637,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,184,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 81.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,605 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,007 shares of the company's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

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