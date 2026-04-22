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WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading Up 1.2% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.2% intraday to $28.19 (high $28.36) on Wednesday with about 637,938 shares traded, roughly 46% below average daily volume.
  • The ETF tracks the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index of equal‑weighted U.S. cloud software and services stocks, has a 50‑day MA of $27.54 and 200‑day MA of $31.71, and a market cap of $241.02 million with a negative P/E (-15.68).
  • Institutional activity picked up recently, with Bank of America, Marshall Wace and Tower Research significantly increasing stakes and Quadrature Capital and Arax Advisory establishing new positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD - Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.19. Approximately 637,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,184,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCLD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 81.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 26,605 shares of the company's stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,007 shares of the company's stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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