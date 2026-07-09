WisdomTree Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Northland Securities

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Northland Securities lowered their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of WisdomTree in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree's current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for WisdomTree's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

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WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis.

WT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WT

WisdomTree Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. WisdomTree has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity

In other WisdomTree news, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,431.94. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 236.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799,654 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth about $30,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 556.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,327,389 shares of the company's stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,847 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,320,000 after buying an additional 1,823,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,125,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting WisdomTree

Here are the key news stories impacting WisdomTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Space Economy Fund (WSPC), adding a new thematic ETF that could broaden assets under management and create a growth opportunity. WisdomTree Launches Space Economy Fund (WSPC)

WisdomTree launched the WisdomTree Space Economy Fund (WSPC), adding a new thematic ETF that could broaden assets under management and create a growth opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: A report suggested WisdomTree is gaining Russell 2000 attention, which may indicate increased investor interest, but the direct stock impact is uncertain. Why Is WisdomTree NYSE: WT Gaining Russell 2000 Attention?

A report suggested WisdomTree is gaining Russell 2000 attention, which may indicate increased investor interest, but the direct stock impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities lowered near-term earnings estimates for WisdomTree, trimming expectations for Q3 2026 and Q4 2026 EPS and slightly reducing full-year forecasts. This can pressure the stock by signaling softer profit growth ahead.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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