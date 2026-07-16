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WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Up 1.7% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) rose 1.7% on Thursday, trading as high as $60.47 before last changing hands at $60.43.
  • Trading volume was 8,429 shares, well below the average session volume of 30,238 shares, suggesting lighter-than-normal activity.
  • The ETF tracks a dividend-weighted index of U.S. small-cap stocks with growth characteristics; it has a market cap of $406.09 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.
  • Interested in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS - Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.47 and last traded at $60.43. 8,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 30,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.40.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $406.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,048 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

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Should You Invest $1,000 in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Right Now?

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