WisdomTree (WT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $170.62 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.96 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WisdomTree to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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WisdomTree Price Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.18. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WisdomTree's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Yates sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,431.94. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,196,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,599 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,340 shares of the company's stock worth $64,038,000 after purchasing an additional 535,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,399,000 after purchasing an additional 61,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,389,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,777 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of WisdomTree in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

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