Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.36, but opened at $50.74. Wix.com shares last traded at $51.5910, with a volume of 115,997 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $86.00 to $62.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Wix.com from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wix.com from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Wix.com from $136.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Down 2.1%

The company's 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.53). Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 1.97%.The firm had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,087,000. Dream Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,633 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $54,089,000 after buying an additional 214,864 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 952,803 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $98,987,000 after buying an additional 555,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,962 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $145,238,000 after buying an additional 449,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company's stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

Further Reading

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