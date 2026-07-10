Wizz Air's (WIZZ) "Underperform" Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "underperform" rating restated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 900 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential downside of 24.05% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,250 to GBX 900 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,000 to GBX 1,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a £143 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,200 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,275.

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Wizz Air Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 1,185 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 748.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 592.50, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 832 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,064.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.37.

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Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air operates a fleet of over 250 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 63.4 million passengers in our 2025 financial year. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" between 2021-2025 by World Finance Sustainability Awards. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines' emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.

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