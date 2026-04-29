WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,642,027 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 4,781,121 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,321,295 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

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Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 101,209 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,822.12. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 1,741,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,184,324.04. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sarah Griffis sold 271,032 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $184,301.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,528,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,698.24. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,260 shares of company stock valued at $323,177. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WM Technology by 1,399.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,281 shares of the company's stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,411,456 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WM Technology by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in WM Technology by 24.1% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 938,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 182,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company's stock.

WM Technology Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. 1,229,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,156. The company's fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.22. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). WM Technology had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company's platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology's product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

Further Reading

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