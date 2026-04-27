Woodward, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $9.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

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Woodward Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 988,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,907. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $378.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $178.33 and a fifty-two week high of $407.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $996.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.92 million. Woodward had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.200-8.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $385.91.

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Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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