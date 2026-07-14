Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) CAO Sells 918 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) CAO Mark Garfield sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $130,530.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 73,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,481,962.42. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $5.06 on Tuesday, reaching $139.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.60. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Workday from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson set a $135.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair raised Workday to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Workday from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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