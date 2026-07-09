Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.88, but opened at $131.40. Workday shares last traded at $136.1550, with a volume of 479,177 shares trading hands.

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Key Stories Impacting Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday continues to get credit for solid operating performance, including strong revenue growth, better-than-expected earnings, and expanding AI-related optimism around its enterprise software platform. Workday (WDAY) Stock Looks Fairly Valued Despite Fresh AI Growth Optimism

Workday continues to get credit for solid operating performance, including strong revenue growth, better-than-expected earnings, and expanding AI-related optimism around its enterprise software platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests the stock may be undervalued after the selloff, with some analysts pointing to healthy backlog growth and continued demand for Workday’s cloud applications. Workday (WDAY) Could Be 19% Undervalued After Risk Off Selling Hits Software

Recent commentary suggests the stock may be undervalued after the selloff, with some analysts pointing to healthy backlog growth and continued demand for Workday’s cloud applications. Positive Sentiment: Workday appointed John Lombard to lead Asia Pacific growth, reinforcing its international expansion strategy and long-term market opportunity. Workday (WDAY) Appoints John Lombard To Lead Asia Pacific Growth

Workday appointed John Lombard to lead Asia Pacific growth, reinforcing its international expansion strategy and long-term market opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders, including the CFO and other executives, sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards. These sales are worth watching, but they do not necessarily signal a change in business outlook.

Several insiders, including the CFO and other executives, sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions tied to tax withholding on equity awards. These sales are worth watching, but they do not necessarily signal a change in business outlook. Negative Sentiment: Workday has been caught in a broader software selloff after a KeyBanc downgrade of Salesforce raised concerns about AI execution across the sector, dragging down peer stocks as well. Salesforce Downgraded On Views 'Agentforce, As A Product, Just Isn't There'

Workday has been caught in a broader software selloff after a KeyBanc downgrade of Salesforce raised concerns about AI execution across the sector, dragging down peer stocks as well. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling from prominent names, including major shareholder David Duffield, has added a cautious tone for investors even though the trades were disclosed as pre-planned.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays raised Workday from an "overweight" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $14,538,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,826.76. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.70, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 288,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,451,702. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 768,187 shares of company stock valued at $99,287,607 in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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