Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $132.26 and last traded at $136.0510. Approximately 891,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,122,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.87.

Specifically, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.74, for a total value of $14,699,550.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at $14,364,400.26. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Workday alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Workday

Workday News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Workday Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Workday had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the software maker's stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Workday by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,296 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 46,051 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,045,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company's stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Workday, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Workday wasn't on the list.

While Workday currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here