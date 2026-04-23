Workiva (NYSE:WK) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.51 and last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 130549 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on Workiva in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $238.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Workiva announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Workiva by 40.7% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,723,546 shares of the software maker's stock worth $320,523,000 after buying an additional 1,076,778 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $88,289,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Workiva by 14,955.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,102 shares of the software maker's stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 735,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,375,000. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,783,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

Further Reading

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