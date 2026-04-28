Workiva (WK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $245.1660 million for the quarter. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.670 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $238.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.13 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Workiva to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Workiva Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. 222,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,724. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.02 and a beta of 0.68. Workiva has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $97.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.06.

Workiva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on Workiva in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workiva from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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