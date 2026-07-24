Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 350 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt's target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 480 to GBX 400 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 401 to GBX 427 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 550 to GBX 500 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 406 price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 500 to GBX 410 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 415.50.

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Workspace Group Stock Performance

LON:WKP traded up GBX 1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 352.40. 291,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 339.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 369.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £678.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.71. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 312 and a 1 year high of GBX 434.38.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 31.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £181.40 million during the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative net margin of 66.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Analysts anticipate that Workspace Group will post 36.7630058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential.

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