Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 415.50.

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WKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 406 target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 480 to GBX 400 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 401 to GBX 427 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 550 to GBX 500 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 500 to GBX 410 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WKP

Workspace Group Stock Down 0.9%

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 349.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.71. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 312 and a 1-year high of GBX 434.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 368. The company has a market cap of £673.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported GBX 31.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £181.40 million during the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative net margin of 66.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Workspace Group will post 36.7630058 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential.

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