Workspace Group's (WKP) "Hold" Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workspace Group (LON:WKP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WKP. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 503 price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 424 price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 550 to GBX 500 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 465.40.

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Workspace Group Stock Performance

LON:WKP opened at GBX 337.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 312 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457. The firm has a market cap of £648.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 366.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 390.16.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential.

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