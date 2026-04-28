World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Chairman Sells $666,541.54 in Stock

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Kasbar sold 23,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $666,541.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,062,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,949,619.46. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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World Kinect Stock Up 2.3%

WKC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. World Kinect Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. World Kinect's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -7.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in World Kinect by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 107,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Kinect by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in World Kinect by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in World Kinect by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Kinect by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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