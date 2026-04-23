World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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World Kinect Price Performance

World Kinect stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.62. 772,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,771. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. World Kinect has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $998.42. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1.66%.World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. World Kinect's payout ratio is currently -7.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WKC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded World Kinect from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on World Kinect from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Report on WKC

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in World Kinect by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of World Kinect by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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