World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WKC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Kinect from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on World Kinect

World Kinect Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of WKC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.39. 1,431,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.54. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. Analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 986,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,565,208. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,647. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 132,928 shares of company stock worth $3,983,065 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 977.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the second quarter worth $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 72.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in World Kinect during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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