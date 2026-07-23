World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.54, Zacks reports. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. World Kinect updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

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World Kinect Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WKC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $37.88.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Kinect from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Report on World Kinect

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 986,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,565,208. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,647. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,928 shares of company stock worth $3,983,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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