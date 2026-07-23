Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
World Kinect logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • World Kinect beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting EPS of $1.29 versus the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to a range of 3.20 to 3.40 EPS.
  • The stock moved slightly higher after the report, trading up 0.3% to $36.39 on above-average volume. Shares have risen toward their 52-week high of $37.88.
  • World Kinect increased its quarterly dividend to $0.23 per share from $0.20 previously, implying an annualized dividend of $0.92 and a yield of 2.5%.
  • Interested in World Kinect? Here are five stocks we like better.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.54, Zacks reports. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. World Kinect updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE WKC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $37.88.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio is -9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Kinect from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.50.

View Our Latest Report on World Kinect

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Kasbar sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 986,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,565,208. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $283,647. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,928 shares of company stock worth $3,983,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Read More

Earnings History for World Kinect (NYSE:WKC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in World Kinect Right Now?

Before you consider World Kinect, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and World Kinect wasn't on the list.

While World Kinect currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
Buffett's Final Warning: "The Dollar Is Going to Hell"
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines