World Kinect (WKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $10.5046 billion for the quarter. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. World Kinect's revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect World Kinect to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. World Kinect has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. World Kinect's payout ratio is -9.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,309.64. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael John Kroll sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $57,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,647. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,928 shares of company stock worth $3,983,065. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in World Kinect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in World Kinect by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in World Kinect in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of World Kinect by 72.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WKC. Weiss Ratings raised World Kinect from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of World Kinect from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Kinect from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WKC

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

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