Worthington Steel (WS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 24th. Analysts expect Worthington Steel to post earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q4 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.64%.The firm had revenue of $769.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Worthington Steel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Steel alerts: Sign Up

Worthington Steel Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:WS opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Worthington Steel has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Worthington Steel's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Activity at Worthington Steel

In other Worthington Steel news, insider Clifford Larivey sold 11,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $445,199.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,308 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,578,107.72. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 20,036 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $877,977.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 93,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,084,549.84. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,708 shares of company stock worth $1,431,830 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 149.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Worthington Steel from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Worthington Steel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Worthington Steel from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Worthington Steel

About Worthington Steel

Worthington Steel NYSE: WS is a leading North American steel processor specializing in the production of flat-rolled, coated and painted sheet and coil products. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Worthington Industries, the company serves a broad range of industries, including construction, automotive, appliance, energy and agricultural equipment. Its core business activities encompass the processing, finishing and distribution of carbon and advanced high-strength steels, aluminum and stainless products to manufacturers across the continent.

The company’s product portfolio includes hot-dip galvanizing, galvannealed, aluminized and pre-painted steel products, as well as cold-rolled and hot-rolled coil.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Worthington Steel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Worthington Steel wasn't on the list.

While Worthington Steel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here