W.P. Carey (WPC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect W.P. Carey to announce earnings of $0.7110 per share and revenue of $452.7960 million for the quarter. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W.P. Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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W.P. Carey Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE WPC opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67. W.P. Carey has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $76.97.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is presently 160.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.P. Carey

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,018.6% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,420 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 154.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Get Our Latest Report on WPC

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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