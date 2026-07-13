W.R. Berkley (WRB) to Post Earnings on Monday

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect W.R. Berkley to announce earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $3.2827 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect W.R. Berkley to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.0%

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. W.R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $78.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.29.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley's previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

Institutional Trading of W.R. Berkley

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,921,114 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,143,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,913,337 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $344,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,990,309 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $279,800,000 after buying an additional 85,165 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,738,612 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $201,206,000 after buying an additional 121,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 35,572.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,219,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $155,660,000 after buying an additional 2,213,679 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Weiss Ratings cut W.R. Berkley from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus cut W.R. Berkley from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on W.R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $69.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRB

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation NYSE: WRB is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company's product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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