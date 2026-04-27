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WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
WSFS Financial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares hit a new 52-week high intraday after DA Davidson raised its price target from $70 to $76 while maintaining a neutral rating; the stock traded as high as $72.82.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — four Buy and four Hold ratings leave an average consensus of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.79.
  • WSFS beat quarterly EPS estimates (reported $1.43) and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.20 (annualized $0.80), implying a roughly 1.1% yield and an ex-dividend date of May 8.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $76.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. WSFS Financial traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.5060, with a volume of 31616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.39.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered WSFS Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Brean Capital assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $74.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on WSFS Financial

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP James J. Wechsler sold 450 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $31,450.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $403,754.53. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur J. Bacci sold 2,005 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $141,372.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,066.66. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $242,923. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 46.5% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 89,669 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,031,956 shares of the bank's stock valued at $55,653,000 after purchasing an additional 138,220 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.36 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Corporation will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from WSFS Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. WSFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.10%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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