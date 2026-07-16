WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $278.4080 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

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WSFS Financial Stock Up 0.6%

WSFS stock opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.76. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $79.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from WSFS Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. WSFS Financial's dividend payout ratio is 14.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WSFS. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut WSFS Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSFS Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 65,446 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $4,850,203.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,790,981.68. The trade was a 26.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 102.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank's stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,835 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,726 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,472 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 100,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company's stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for WSFS Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. The company traces its roots to the Safe Deposit & Trust Company, founded in 1832, and formally organized as WSFS Financial in the mid-1980s. Over its long history, WSFS has grown through a combination of organic expansion and selective acquisitions to serve a broad base of individual, commercial and institutional clients.

WSFS Bank offers a full suite of banking and financial services, including retail and commercial deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate financing, and treasury management solutions.

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