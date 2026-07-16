W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Given New $1,460.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $1,337.00 to $1,460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 4.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GWW. DA Davidson started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,230.11.

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W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $26.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,398.14. 19,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,490. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $906.52 and a 1 year high of $1,405.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,305.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,174.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.86 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 45.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 1,457 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,232.29, for a total value of $1,795,446.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,471.28. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,345,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 160.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company's stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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