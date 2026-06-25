W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,390.96 and last traded at $1,376.4270, with a volume of 35511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,342.57.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,170.00 to $1,337.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,300.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,190.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,052.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,216.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 1.3%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,244.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,137.65. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.69.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.86 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 45.39 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $2.49 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger's previous quarterly dividend of $2.26. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. W.W. Grainger's payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $491,444.31. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,339. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,795,000 after buying an additional 36,855 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $68,756,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $21,280,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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