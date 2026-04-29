Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.56 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.620-4.800 EPS.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,455. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 69.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,824.08. This trade represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $522,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company's stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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