Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.27.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.22. 244,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $337.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 64.18%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $522,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $1,506,582.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,123,824.08. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,205,818 shares of the company's stock worth $620,032,000 after purchasing an additional 375,892 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,188,239 shares of the company's stock worth $392,024,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $219,462,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company's stock worth $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 944,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562,843 shares of the company's stock worth $193,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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