Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

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Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $73.49 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $69.21 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 74.22%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.710-4.830 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Further Reading

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