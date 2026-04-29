Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.620-4.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WH traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.94. 1,992,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $69.21 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.56 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 69.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.50 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 27,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,123,824.08. The trade was a 41.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $522,340.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,506,830.04. This represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 248,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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