Wynn Resorts, Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the casino operator on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Wynn Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

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Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.85 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.38. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $82.63 and a 52-week high of $134.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.59%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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