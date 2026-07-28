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Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Analysts rate XNDU “Hold” overall: Of five covering firms, three recommend buying, one advises holding, and one rates it a sell. The average 12-month price target is $44.00.
  • Shares traded at $10.02, down $0.18, with a market capitalization of approximately $2.99 billion. The stock has ranged from $6.97 to $42.44 over the past 52 weeks.
  • Xanadu reported a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share but generated $2.83 million in revenue, above the $0.70 million consensus estimate. Analysts expect a full-year loss of approximately $0.48 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XNDU shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Price Performance

XNDU stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,105,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,876. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.79 and a beta of 15.00. Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The stock's 50 day moving average is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.35 and a quick ratio of 14.05.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The quantum computing company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited is a quantum computing company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that develops photonics-based quantum hardware and software. The company focuses on building programmable photonic quantum processors that use light rather than superconducting qubits, and it provides cloud-based access to its systems for researchers and commercial users. Xanadu is publicly listed under the ticker XNDU on both Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Its technology stack combines integrated photonic hardware, control systems, and software designed to support quantum algorithms and applications in areas such as optimization, simulation, and quantum machine learning.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:XNDU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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