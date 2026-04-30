Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.040-4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research set a $94.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $90.88.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 30.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company's stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Xcel Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 48,515 shares of the company's stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company's stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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