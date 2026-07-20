Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 438,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session's volume of 803,017 shares.The stock last traded at $18.8690 and had previously closed at $17.47.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.25.

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Xencor Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 177.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Xencor's revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Xencor by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,133,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,579 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Xencor by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,273,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 1,092,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xencor by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,507,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $69,006,000 after buying an additional 833,423 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xencor by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $11,030,000 after buying an additional 620,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in Xencor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,777,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $103,763,000 after buying an additional 556,407 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor's research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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