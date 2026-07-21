Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 2862329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Xencor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Xencor from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Xencor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Xencor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $24.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.96). Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 177.10%.The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 89.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 344,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Xencor by 25.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xencor by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 208,182 shares during the period.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor's research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

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